Four named Junior Scholars | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 2:26 pm

Four 8th-grade students from Colleton County Middle School were named to the S.C. Junior Scholars Program for the 2016-2017 school year: Rebekah Hanna, Abigail Beach, Ian McLaughlin and Kamarion Thurmond.

The students who qualified were required to score 550 or higher on the evidence-based reading and writing section or 530 or higher on the mathematics section of the PSAT.

The S.C. Junior Scholars program was developed by the S.C. Department of Education to identify 8th-grade students with exceptional academic talent and to develop strategies for inclusion into special programs with participating S.C. colleges and universities and the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. The goal of the program is to facilitate the students’ intellectual growth, broaden their individual interests and promote their scholastic achievement.

CCMS administered the PSAT on Wednesday Nov. 1 to 39 students. The test was also taken by 10th- and 11th-grade students at CCHS.