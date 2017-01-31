Family loses home to fire | News | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro family was lost their home following a structure fire at 212 Brights Court on Monday Jan. 30 at 5:36 p.m.

Callers to 9-1-1 reported the fire started in the area of the kitchen and had spread to the attic. Smoke and flames were reported to be coming from the attic.

The first unit arrived to find heavy smoke conditions from all sides of the approximately 4,000-sq.ft. home with flames visible from the south end of the building.

The home suffered substantial damage.

The fire appears to have started in the breaker box behind the kitchen and extended into the attic. The home had several additions.

Fire units were on the scene for seven hours. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.