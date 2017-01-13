Dr. Martin Luther King parade Sunday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 12:23 pm

The 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held Sunday Jan. 15 starting at 2:30 p.m. This will be the 31st year the parade has been sponsored by the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139.

Lineup will begin at 1:30 p.m. on South Jefferies Boulevard near Live Oak Cemetery and will travel down Jefferies starting at 2:30, disbanding at Ivanhoe Shopping Center. A panel of judges will award first and second place in various categories. The parade will be held rain or shine.

This year’s parade marshals are retired educator and former Walterboro city councilman Franklin Smalls and retired U.S. Army National Guardsman Douglas Jones.

FRANKLIN SMALLS

A retired principal, Smalls spent 43 years in education, 34 of those in Colleton County. He also serves as a recruiter for the Colleton County Adult Education Program. After two years of military service, he served as a physical education and science teacher, athletic director, coach for basketball, football and baseball, senior class advisor, chairman of the disciplinary committee, assistant principal, principal of Colleton High School, building and grounds director. He also played semi-pro baseball from 1956-1958.

A graduate of Colleton Training High School, he received his B.S. degree from S.C. State College and his master’s from A.T. State University in Greensboro, N.C. He also studied at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La., and Claflin College in Orangeburg.

He served on Walterboro City Council; was guide right chairman for Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for 18 years, is a Master Mason, a Noble Shrine and 33rd-Degree Mason, past chairman of the Colleton County Grievance Committee, former basketball coach at Walterboro High School, member of Exploring Boy Scouts of America through which he’s sponsored a scout membership annually for the past 10 years and past chairman of the Tuskegee Airman Chapter. He served as a board member and past chairman of the Walterboro-Colleton County Recreation Commission and donated his time to improve the playing sites and recreational facilities in Colleton County.

During his time as a basketball coach, he had the most wins of any coach in Colleton County since integration. For the past 25 years, he’s also sponsored the Franklin R. Smalls Basketball Trophy.

He donated his time to promote the recent school referendum, encouraging citizens to vote in its favor.

He also worked with local sororities in fundraising and worked with the scholarship committee of the Colleton County Masons.

His awards include 1975 Distinguished Teacher of the year; Basketball Coach of the Year for Region 7-4 AAA Conference in 1975; 1977 PTO Award for Outstanding Contribution and Dedicated Service; 1982 first annual Kappa of the Year Award; 2002 Education Service Award; and is listed in the “Book of Personalities of the South.”

A member of Wesley Grove U.M. Church, he serves as a lay leader, lay speaker and is past administrative board chairman and treasurer.

Smalls and his wife, the former Lula Stephens of Ruffin, have three children: twin sons Greg and David and daughter Sonta.

DOUGLAS JONES

Douglas Jones of Walterboro retired after nearly 40 years in the National Guard.

A graduate of Ruffin High School, he retired as a staff sergeant in July 2005.

Jones worked at Westinghouse in Hampton until the plant closed, then worked full-time running the supply room at the Walterboro National Guard Armory until his retirement.

He was married to Peggy Jones, who died in 1998. They have three children: Tamara Jones of Walterboro, Dondi Jones of California and Shirley Mole of Charleston; and six grandchildren.

Jones has been in ill health for a number of years and will not be able to attend the parade.