Dorchester History Center Museum opens Saturday Jan. 28 in St. George | News | The Press and Standard

Dorchester History Center Museum opens Saturday Jan. 28 in St. George

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:38 pm

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit to be featured.

“The Way We Worked,” a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution, will be the featured attraction when the Dorchester County History Center opens Saturday Jan. 28.

The new museum is part of the Dorchester County Archives & History Center, which opened in 2014 in the former Dorchester County Courthouse, 101 Ridge St., St. George. The History Center will provide a comprehensive history of Dorchester County as it relates to the history of South Carolina through exhibits, as well as audio and visual aids. The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, “The Way We Worked,” sponsored by the S.C. Humanities Council, will visit only six sites in S.C. in 2017 with St. George being the first. The exhibit will remain on display through March 11.

On opening day Saturday Jan. 28, hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The marketplace will be set up on the front lawn each Saturday with vendors including artisans, authors, artists, homemade baked goods, sweet grass basket makers, cultural demonstrations and more. A replica of the H. L. Hunley will also be on site. Anyone wanting to be involved in the marketplace can contact Tommy Rickborn, 843-560-0159.

Special inside attractions on opening day will include Cynthia Putnam, local author of several children’s books, and special guest “Snowball”, her white fuzzy Pomeranian who is the featured character in her books. Dana Cheney, Colonial dance master, will be accompanied by his wife, Bonita, both dressed in Colonial attire.

The History Center will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Every Thursday evening, the hours will be extended until 7 p.m. to feature re-enactors portraying historical figures such as Arthur Middleton (signer of the Declaration of Independence), an Indian trader, Native American tribe members in regalia, artists, authors, a Gullah speaker, Colonial dance master and railroad historian.

On Thursday Feb. 2, special guests include: Dr. Minuette Floyd, photographer, showcasing her collection; Alvin Glenn, artist, displaying his award-winning artwork; and Dana Cheney, Colonial dance master.

To coincide with the History Center events, there will be tours each Saturday on Feb. 4-March 11 of the historic Koger House (circa 1780) at 123 Sandy Branch Road, St. George. Tours are scheduled from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Docents will present in period attire.

In collaboration with the History Center, the Dorchester County Library will feature special library exhibits and programs in February and March with the History Center and the traveling Smithsonian exhibit. All DD2 and DD4 fifth-grade students will also visit the exhibit over the six-week period.

Admission is adults, $5 ($4 group of 10 or more); military/seniors, $4 ($3 group of 10 or more); students, $3 ($2 group of 10 or more). A combination ticket, $1 extra, also covers the Koger House tour (free for ages 17 and under). Youth under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Members are admitted free, and membership is open to all.

For more information call the center at 843-563-0053 or visit our website at www.dca-hc.com.

To become a volunteer, call Anne Irick 843-412-2875.