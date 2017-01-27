Discovery Center funded | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm

The City of Walterboro has announced a generous contribution to the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Discovery Center by Drs. Drew and Vonda Calcutt.

The Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary is an 800-acre nature preserve in the City of Walterboro. The Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary (FROGS) was formed to guide the future development of the property and assist with plans for the Discovery Center, which will serve as the park’s entrance and will educate the community and visitors about the sanctuary and the ACE Basin.

“We would hope that others in our community will follow the Calcutts’ example in making donations for this worthy community cause,” said Moultrie Plowden, FROGS chairperson.

In order to complete the Discovery Center project, several types of funding will be utilized, including grants, private funds and city funds.

For more information call Tourism Director Michelle Strickland at 843-538-4353 or mstrickland@walterborosc.org.