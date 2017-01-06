Diabetic support group to begin meetings this month | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

Walton Option’s Independent Living Advocate and “I’m Sweet” Peer Support Group Facilitator Nayvone Smith.

A diabetic/pre-diabetic support group called “I’m Sweet” will begin meeting on Jan. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Walton Options, 2414 N. Jefferies Blvd. The group will hold meetings every fourth Monday.

Participants may share information, ideas, recipes and resources as well as connecting with others who have experienced similar life-changing symptoms. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Nayvone Smith, 843-538-1600 or nsmith@waltonoptions.org.

The group is a service of Walton Options in Walterboro, which provides help for people in retaining independent living skills. Core services include information and referral, independent living skills, instructional transition, advocacy and outreach, and peer support. The staff works within the community to empower people of all ages, regardless of disability, to find and utilize available resources to maintain independence.

The private, non-profit, non-residential center for independent living, which has offices not only in Walterboro but throughout S.C. and Georgia, partners with a variety of state and community agencies and councils to help individuals with disabilities find help with assistive technology, community access and education, home modifications, STAR equipment reuse program, nursing home/institutional transitions, employment services, work incentives planning and assistance, youth development and more.

For information call the local office, 2414 N. Jefferies Blvd., at 843-538-1600.