Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 12:26 pm

Gloria Street burglary

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Gloria Street Dec. 31 at 7:11 p.m. after the resident came home to find a bedroom window broken to get inside the home.

Once inside, the culprits took jewelry, electronics, a generator, a television and lawn care equipment worth approximately $19,000.

Equipment stolen

The sheriff’s office was sent to the 11000 block of Mount Carmel Road Dec. 30 after an employee of Lewis Tree Service discovered that someone had taken parts and equipment worth approximately $4,000 off a company truck.

Camp burglarized

The sheriff’s office was informed that sometime between the end of July and Dec. 30, someone entered a hunt camp on Baxter Lane and took a variety of items worth an estimated $5,700.

Guns taken

A resident of Turner Lane in Round O contacted the sheriff’s office the afternoon of Dec. 29 to report his home had been burglarized.

Gone from the home were four weapons, jewelry and coin collections worth approximately $2,300.