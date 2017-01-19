CPA B-teams head into action | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep girls’ and boys’ B-teams began competition in the regular season last week.

The girls are off to a 2-1 start after earning wins against Patrick Henry Academy (18-10) and Calhoun Academy (20-18), while taking a loss against St. Francis (34-6).

CPA boys began their season with a loss against Bethesda, followed by wins against Patrick Henry and Calhoun and a loss against St. Francis for a 2-2 start.

At press time, scores remained unavailable for the boys’ games.