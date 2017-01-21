Couple to celebrate 30th wedding anniversary | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Eldonis and Angeleac Blake Youngblood will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Jan, 21.

Eldonis is a lifetime resident of Colleton County. The two have been together for 34 years and have two children: Lakia and Jessica Youngblood.