Couple to celebrate 30th wedding anniversary | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 21, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 11:26 am
Eldonis and Angeleac Blake Youngblood will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Jan, 21.
Eldonis is a lifetime resident of Colleton County. The two have been together for 34 years and have two children: Lakia and Jessica Youngblood.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.