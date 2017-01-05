Cougars third in Sweet 16 Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County snagged a third-place finish after going 3-1 in the Sweet Sixteen Tournament held last week at Orangeburg High School. The Cougars lost in the semi-finals against Orangeburg after moving through the field of 16 teams.

In game one of the tournament held Monday Dec. 26, the Cougars soundly defeated the Estill Gators 67-42. Leading 42-19 at the half, Colleton County was led by Tristian Nieves with 19 points in scoring. Nyeem Green and De’lajae Ferguson each scored 11 points in the game. Nieves was named Player of the Game by Coach Jacob Smith.

The following evening, Colleton County slipped past Edisto High School 43-40, after trailing 24-20 at the half. Ferguson led the Cougars on the boards, scoring 16 points. Nieves added 12 points in the game. Reggie Gadson was named Player of the Game.

The Cougars played host team Orangeburg Wilkinson closely in game three, but took a 57-53 loss in the contest. Colleton County came out strong and led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter. Nieves led with 19 points, followed by Gadson and Green who both scored 10 points in the game. Nieves earned the Player of the Game honor.

In the semi-finals last Thursday against Saluda High School, the Cougars outscored the Tigers 77-47 to secure the third-place finish. Ferguson recorded 21 points and collected 8 rebounds in the win, followed by Nieves with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Jerry Green had 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Nyeem Green had 9 points and 11 rebounds in the game. Dexter Lynah was named Player of the Game against the Tigers.

Coach Smith stated the team had a productive Christmas break. “We able to get some players healthy and work on getting more organized,” said Smith. “We lost a very close game in the semi-finals to OW. In the consolation game, we defeated Saluda High School which is coached by one of my former players from Branchville, Lawrence Kelly. I am happy with the efforts my players showed in the tournament. The Orangeburg area has a rich tradition in basketball and I wanted them to see some of the tradition. I felt this tournament helped prepare us for our last non-region game against Ridgeland and served as a great primer heading into region competition.”

Colleton County is 4-5 on the regular season. They will travel to Hardeeville-Ridgeland Saturday Jan. 7 for their final non-region match-up before playing Cane Bay (away) on Tuesday Jan. 10. The Cougars will host Beaufort High School for a region match on Friday Jan. 13.