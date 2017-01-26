Cougars nip Seahawks on the road | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 1:44 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Cougar varsity basketball team split decisions last week with an exciting overtime win over Hilton Head High School and a loss to the Berkeley Stags. Colleton County sits at 11-7 overall and 3-1 in region competition and is currently in a three-way tie with Berkeley and Stall for first place in Region 8-AAAA.

Against Hilton Head High School Tuesday Jan. 17, the Cougars earned a 66-65 overtime win after trailing by 5 points at the half. Colleton County was led by Nyeem Green with 16 points and 10 rebounds. De’iajae Ferguson had 15 points and 3 rebounds. Also scoring: Javon Williams 11, Dexter Lynah 8, Jerry Green 6, Reggie Gadson 5 and Tyler Gantt 5.

Colleton County fell 61-53 against Berkeley on Friday on the road. The Cougars trailed 35-20 at the half, but outscored the Stags in the third period and matched them in the fourth. Ferguson led the Cougars, scoring 22 points and grabbing 2 rebounds. Green followed with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Other scoring included: Gantt 4, Gadson 3, S. Chisolm 2, Green 2, Williams 1 and Lynah 1.

Tyler Gantt was named Player of the Game for the Cougars against the Seahawks and De’iajae Ferguson held the honor against Berkeley.

Coach Jacob Smith is focused on putting W’s in the book for the Colleton County across the next six region games.

“We had a good win and a tough loss this past week,” said Smith on Sunday evening. “Our focus the next six games of the season is to continue taking care of the basketball and making good decisions on the court — and off. Every game is going to be tough going forward. My goal is to help the players understand we have to take each game one at a time and we cannot take plays off — we have to keep pushing forward.”

Colleton County was scheduled to host Stall High School Tuesday Jan. 24 and will enter the second half of its region schedule on Friday in a home game against Cane Bay.