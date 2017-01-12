Cougars earn win heading into conference | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County pulled out a 68-63 overtime win on the road Saturday against Hardeeville-Ridgeland, improving its regular season record to 5-5 heading into conference play.

The Cougars led 28-21 at the half, but the Jaguars came back and tied the game at 54 points at the end of regulation play, forcing overtime. Colleton County’s offensive effort in the extra period ended with a 4-point advantage over its opponent to give the Cougars momentum heading into region play this week.

Tristian Nieves led the Cougars on the boards, scoring 22 points in the game and collecting 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Reggie Gadson, a senior, had 15 points in the game with 5 rebounds and was 6-6 in free throws. Nyeem Green added 14 points and De’iajae Ferguson had 8 points.

Heading into region play, the Cougars are averaging 60 points and 30.1 rebounds per game. Nieves leads Colleton County with 199 overall points and an average of 14.2 points per game, followed by Ferguson with 187 overall points with a 13.4 average per game.

Coach Jacob Smith was pleased with the way his team rang in the New Year. “We started 2017 off well with a big win against Ridgeland in overtime,” said Smith. “My kids played with a lot of heart and never quit. We are starting to pick it up on defense.”

The Cougars started region play against Cane Bay on Tuesday Jan. 10 on the road, then will host Beaufort Friday Jan. 13.