Cougar Wrestling hoping for state bid after 66-0 shutout over Bluffton | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 11:32 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Cougar Wrestling is hoping to accomplish a first this week when they compete in the Region 8-AAAA Dual to be held at Stall Hall School. Should the Cougars place in the top four teams in the region, they would qualify for State Duals for the first time in Colleton County High School Wrestling history.

Colleton County participated in the Battery Creek Duals held last Friday and Saturday at Battery Creek High School. On Friday, the Cougars took a 65-10 loss against Battery Creek, with their only two wins coming from Wyatt O’Quinn (126) and Tim Pressley (138).

On Saturday, the Cougars lost a 42-39 nail-biter against Dutch Fork. Colleton County recorded wins from Jam Bryant (106), Wyatt O’Quinn (126), Tyrese Pressey (182), Nick Wilkey (145), Tim Pressley (138), Craig Grant (220) and Mychael Aiken (285).

Coming out strong against Sumter High School, Colleton County earned a 42-24 win over the Fighting Gamecocks. The highlight of the dual took place between Craig Grant and Sumter’s Michael Spurling, who is ranked as the No. 5 wrestler in the 220-lb classification in SCHSL AAAAA. Grant pinned Spurling to earn the win.

Also collecting wins in the dual: Bryant (106), O’Quinn (126), Pressley (138), Wilkey (145), Jacobee Garden (172) and Pressey (182).

Colleton finished the dual with a 66-0 shutout over Bluffton High School with wins all-around.

The JV Cougars and the Colleton County Middle School team also recorded wins in the Summerville state qualifier over the weekend. John Campbell finished in the third-place spot, which qualifies him to compete in Lexington for a South Carolina High School League JV state title to be held this weekend in Lexington. Tyrese Edwards finished fifth in the event for the JV Cougars.

For CCMS, Blaine Cook took first place and will wrestle next weekend in Lexington for the middle school state title. Amarie Daniels finished third in his weight class, which also qualified him for participation in the state dual. Gage Thomas and Paul Wimbush finished in fourth place in the qualifier.