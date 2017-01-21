Colleton Relay for Life holds kickoff meeting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

Once again, Colleton County had a great showing for the annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life Kickoff.

The kickoff was held at the Coastal Electric Co-Op Outback building. Over 50 people packed the “Outback for a Tailgate” theme party.

This year’s theme for the Relay for Life event is “Sporting for a Cure for Cancer.” The 2017 Relay will be held on Friday May 19.

The co-chairs for the event, Gregory Rosso and Marilyn Bazzle thank all those who attended the event and who brought the tailgate food.

The next team captain’s meeting will be held on Thursday Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Electric Co-Op Community Room. For more information, please contact, Rosso at gregoryrosso6@yahoo.com, or Bazzle at lbmb@lowcountry.com.