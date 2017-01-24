Colleton Prep dismisses basketball coaches mid-season

Last Updated: January 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

Colleton Prep Academy’s Athletic Director, Rob Gorrell, issued a statement Tuesday, January 24 stating Coach Barry Morehead and Coach Nicole Cain would no longer be leading the basketball programs. Morehead served as both the varsity and JV boys head coach, while Cain was the head coach for the varsity girls team. The statement reads as follows:

“Coach Morehead and Coach Cain will no longer be leading our basketball programs. A search for their replacements will begin immediately. Our current coaches will work together to finish out the seasons with all of our basketball teams.”

Gorrell confirmed he, along with CPA’s baseball coach, Nat Stoner, would be taking over the coaching duties and responsibilities for the three teams (JV/varsity boys and varsity girls).

Gorrell stated the following when asked why the decision was made mid-season to remove Morehead and Cain, “We feel it is what is best for our basketball programs with half the region schedule left to play.”

The varsity War Hawks are 0-12 overall and 0-6 in region play, following a non-region loss last night to Dorchester Academy. The Lady Hawks are 2-9 overall and 1-4 in region play, following last night’s non-region loss to the Raiders.

Coach Nicole Cain had no comment on Tuesday when reached regarding her dismissal as the Lady Hawk’s head basketball coach. Cain was in her third year as the head coach, after leading them to a 10-11 season and a round one loss in the SCISA Class A playoffs in 2015-16.

Coach Morehead said the following when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, “I received a message on my answering machine asking me to call the school. I was told, over the phone, that they (CPA) had decided to go in a different direction. I want my players to know I didn’t quit on them – and I would have gone with them until the end. It’s been a trying season, but I would not have given up on them. I love these guys. I wish them the best-of-luck in the remainder of their season.”

Morehead stated prior to the phone conversation on Tuesday morning, he had no meetings with the athletic director or administration regarding his performance or the team’s performance.

Veteran Coach Barry Morehead was two wins shy of recording his 600th career win. He brought back-to-back state titles to Colleton Prep in 1994 and 1995, along with an undefeated (24-0) season leading to another state title in 2014. Through his years of coaching, Morehead made seven trips to state championships and would earn four state titles.