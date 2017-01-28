Colleton Keys holds meeting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:07 pm

Colleton Keys met Tuesday Jan. 17 to discuss the demographics needed for the coalition and survey results from the group’s membership on training needs. The coalition’s mission is developing a community that supports local youth in making better choices about drugs and alcohol. “Join us and make a difference,” said director Ron Rickenbaker.