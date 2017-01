Cold, wet weekend coming up | News | The Press and Standard

From the Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency:

INLAND COLLETON-

INCLUDING THE CITY OF WALTERBORO

1222 PM EST WED JAN 4 2017

.THIS AFTERNOON…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S. NORTHWEST

WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH.

.TONIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S. NORTH WINDS AROUND

5 MPH.

.THURSDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60. NORTHEAST WINDS AROUND

5 MPH.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S. NORTH WINDS

AROUND 5 MPH…BECOMING NORTHWEST AFTER MIDNIGHT.

.FRIDAY…PARTLY SUNNY IN THE MORNING…THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A

CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S. WEST WINDS

AROUND 5 MPH. CHANCE OF RAIN 40 PERCENT.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…RAIN LIKELY. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. CHANCE OF RAIN

70 PERCENT.

.SATURDAY…RAIN OR SNOW LIKELY. LITTLE OR NO SNOW ACCUMULATION.

COOLER. NEAR STEADY TEMPERATURE IN THE UPPER 30S. CHANCE OF

PRECIPITATION 70 PERCENT.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 20S.

.SUNDAY…SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS

15 IN THE MORNING.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE LOWER 20S. WIND CHILL

VALUES AS LOW AS 10 ABOVE.

.MONDAY…MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S. WIND CHILL VALUES AS

LOW AS 10 ABOVE IN THE MORNING.

.MONDAY NIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S.

.TUESDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

COASTAL COLLETON-

INCLUDING THE CITY OF EDISTO BEACH

1222 PM EST WED JAN 4 2017

.THIS AFTERNOON…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S. NORTHWEST

WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH.

.TONIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 40S. NORTH WINDS 5 TO

10 MPH.

.THURSDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S. NORTHEAST WINDS

5 TO 10 MPH.

.THURSDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 40S. NORTH WINDS

AROUND 5 MPH…BECOMING WEST AFTER MIDNIGHT.

.FRIDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. A CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN

THE UPPER 50S. WEST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH. CHANCE OF RAIN 30 PERCENT.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…RAIN LIKELY. LOWS IN THE UPPER 30S. CHANCE OF RAIN

70 PERCENT.

.SATURDAY…RAIN LIKELY. COOLER. NEAR STEADY TEMPERATURE AROUND 40.

CHANCE OF RAIN 70 PERCENT.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 20S.

.SUNDAY…SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S. WIND CHILL VALUES AS LOW AS

15 IN THE MORNING.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE LOWER 20S. WIND CHILL

VALUES AS LOW AS 15.

.MONDAY…MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S. WIND CHILL VALUES AS

LOW AS 10 ABOVE IN THE MORNING.

.MONDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE LOWER 30S.

.TUESDAY…PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

ADMIN

Sirena L. Memminger

Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency