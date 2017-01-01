Coastal Pain Care donates $2000 to FoCCAS

Coastal Pain Care made Christmas a little happier for the animals of Colleton County last week with a $2000 check made out to Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS). With each new patient who entered the Walterboro office in 2016, Coastal Pain Care earmarked $50 for donation to FoCCAS.

“This office is dedicated to helping local and national animal welfare funds,” said Dr. Cam Wills, D.C. at Coastal Pain Care. “We proudly pledge $50 for every new patient that enters our office. If the business is doing good, then the charity does well too.”

Dr. Wills says helping animals and supporting the charities that work to improve their conditions is important to both himself and Coastal Pain Care. “I think we are getting close to nearly $100,000 in animal charity funds raised over the past seven or eight years,” said Wills. “I’ve always supported animal charities in the Charleston area, but since we recently opened an office here in Walterboro – it was only natural that we get involved with FoCCAS due to their involvement in this area.”

According to Sarah Miller, FoCCAS President, the donation from Coastal Pain Care will be designated for spay-neuter transports. “We love to see the funds donated get used wisely and here they get used wisely,” said Wills. “The whole staff here loves animals. In my opinion, animals tend to get the bottom of the barrel when it comes to local funding – so we want to help however we can.”

Wills offered up a challenge for other local businesses to match his donation to FoCCAS, or to give to any of the charitable organizations in the community. “If you are doing business in the community, and you are making money, why not give back and get behind a cause,” said Wills. “If we have a stellar year in 2017, my donation is going up.”

Coastal Pain Care is located at 742 N. Jefferies (across from McDonalds). According to Dr. Wills, they recently started a DHEC approved injection center at the location and will be the only business in town offering x-ray guided steroid injections for back pain.