City to search for building officials | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 11:27 am

Colleton County’s Planning and Development Office will handle Walterboro’s building inspections and plans review while the city begins the process of naming a new building inspector.

In mid-December the city and Building Official Angelo Pacilio parted ways. City Manager Jeff Molinari would not say if Pacilio had resigned or if he had been dismissed, calling the move a personnel matter.

Pacilio had been handling the plans review and zoning enforcement since May 27, when David Dodd was dismissed by Molinari.

Walterboro City Council and Colleton County Council both saw a resolution that approved a memorandum of understanding and agreement between the city and county that has the county temporarily taking over the plans review and building inspection duties for the city.

Molinari said the city will use the services of the county while the search begins for a replacement for Pacilio.

He said that the city is not considering the possibility of having the county take on those tasks on a permanent basis.

Molinari said ideally the city wants to have its own building official and expects to begin advertising to fill the vacancy soon.

Normally, the days leading up to the holidays are a down time for building departments but Molinari said, “Actually the past couple of weeks have been pretty active and we have had some help from the county in the interim.” The activity, he added, involved existing projects. “So far it has worked out fine.”

The county will be paid a $40 per hour fee for handling the city’s inspection and plan review needs.

The change in the city’s Planning and Codes Department is not tied to a plan to hire an assistant city manager, a move that was also on the city’s agenda for Tuesday night.

Molinari said the assistant city manager’s position would basically combine three duties into one position. The assistant city manager would handle economic development efforts, oversee the planning department and assist the city manager on special projects.

The city’s economic development position was vacant when Molinari was hired as city manager and has continued to be unoccupied with Molinari handling many of those duties.