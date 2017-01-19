CCSB votes to not hear employee grievance following lengthy executive session | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County School Board held its Committee of the Whole Meeting Tuesday Jan. 10 in the auxiliary gym at Colleton County High School.

Immediately following the Committee of the Whole meeting, the board held a special board meeting in executive session to discuss a personnel matter related to a certified employee.

Approximately an hour later, the board returned to open session. Board Member Darlene Miller made the following motion, “I would like to make a motion at this time, that we will not hear the grievance of a personnel matter dated Dec. 19.”

Miller’s motion was seconded by Charles Murdaugh.

Chairperson Mary Jones called for a vote with the following members voting in favor of not hearing the employee’s grievance: Darlene Miller, Charles Murdaugh, Mary Jones, Harry Jenkins and Patricia Simmons.

Board members Tim Mabry and Gale Doggette voted in favor of hearing the employee’s grievance.

In other business:

 Students were recognized who performed at the highest level on the 2015-16 state assessments (see related story). Colleton County teachers were also recognized during the meeting if they had 80-percent of their students meeting or exceeding expectations on SCPASS, SC READY or End-of-Course testing (see related story).

 Dr. Franklin Foster gave the board his update reminding board members of the SCSBA Convention to be held Feb. 16-19 in Hilton Head, and the planned board retreat on March 4.

In curriculum and instruction updates, the following informational items were announced:

 Colleton County’s annual spelling bee will be held Tuesday Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. in the mini auditorium at Colleton County Middle School.

 Dr. Melissa Crosby and Josh Cable will be presenting “Designing and Advocating for Personalized Learning Strategies” at the Teacher Powered Schools Conference in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 27-28.

 Cougar New Tech teacher Brandi Boseman will present “Share the Love – Utilizing Teacher Leaders in Your Schools” at the Professional Development Schools Conference in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 10.

 Josh Cable, Jennifer Shipp, Laura Clark and Jerolyn Murray, along with four students, will present at TransformSC PBL Institute on Jan. 24 in Columbia.

 The Bells Elementary Robotics Team will compete in the first LEGO League State Robotics Competition at Waccamaw High School on Jan. 21.

 The CCSD Alternative School of PRIDE had all indicators met, with identified strengths, during a recent South Carolina State Department of Education Office of Alternative Programs monitoring visit.

 In Adult Education, eight adult learners passed the GED and earned S.C. High School Equivalency Diplomas and 49 adult learners earned National Career Readiness Certificates.

 Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations Cliff Warren announced continued recruitment for 2016-17 and initial planning for 2017-18 has begun. He also announced five planned teacher recruitment fairs for the spring including: USC, Winthrop, Coastal Carolina, District Fair and CERRA Job Fair.

 Kenneth Blakeney, Buildings and Grounds, reported 57 work orders were completed, along with completing seven projects, with an additional three in progress.

 Transportation updates included evacuation drills to be conducted for all schools this month and CPR training and certification planned in February. An “I Love My Bus Driver” poster contest for elementary schools is being sponsored with winners to receive a gift certificate to local restaurants.

 In student nutrition, 43% of students in Colleton County are taking advantage of offered breakfast at school. Factoring out CCHS and CCMS, approximately 88% of students eat breakfast at school.

 Technology completed 136 work orders during December and new student laptops were deployed to schools.