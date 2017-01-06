CCHS Wrestling takes 5th place | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 1:43 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County Wrestling earned a fifth-place finish in the Renehan Industries Duals, hosted by Airport High School, Thursday Dec. 22, going 4-1 on the day. The Cougars finished behind White Knoll, Irmo, Westwood and Camden in a field of 16 teams.

In the first dual, Colleton County was defeated 42-36 by Irmo before earning wins against Swansea (41-39) and AC Flora (54-24). The Cougars earned a tie-breaker win against Airport High School (41-41) based on the criteria of most first takedowns in the match. They earned a 60-17 win over Midland Valley High School in the final dual and secure the fifth-place finish.

“The team has impressed me with their unity and how fast they have learned in a short time,” said Coach Packy Burke. “We really flexed our muscles in the Airport Tournament.

“Looking ahead, most of the individuals ranked in the state are in our region from Hilton Head, Cane Bay and Beaufort. With those region duals approaching, I feel like we are getting a good idea where we stand and what we need to work on by participating in these tournaments.”

The Cougars host Whale Branch on Wednesday Jan. 4 at home and travel to West Ashley High School for the annual King of the County Tournament on Saturday Jan. 7.