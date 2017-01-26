Carter records double-double against OP | Sports | The Press and Standard

January 25, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

It was not the outcome Coach Barry Morehead was hoping for this past week — yet it was no surprise to the veteran coach that his team is continuing to struggle in the move to SCISA 4-AA basketball.

The War Hawks fell to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in region play following losses against Hilton Head Prep, Orangeburg Prep and St. Andrews Academy last week.

Colleton Prep was defeated 66-26 by the Dolphins on Tuesday Jan. 17 in an away region game in Hilton Head. Warren James led the War Hawks with 12 points, while Josh Carter added 7 points and collected 12 rebounds.

The following evening, the Hawks traveled to Orangeburg Prep for a non-region game and took a 74-41 loss. Carter had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the loss.

At home against St. Andrew Academy Friday evening, Colleton Prep struggled on offense in a 45-23 region loss. James had 8 points and Carter added 6.

“It was three tough losses this week in a very competitive region,” said Morehead. “We are not playing consistently. We play good for a quarter, then have trouble with pressure.”

The War Hawks will not find it any easier this week, with three home games on tap. They were scheduled to host Dorchester Academy Monday Jan. 23; Thomas Heyward Tuesday Jan. 24 and John Paul II Friday Jan. 27.