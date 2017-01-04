Car crashes on Bells Highway on New Year’s Eve | News | The Press and Standard

A Bells Highway crash on the evening of Dec. 31 sent three to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The wreck, on Bells Highway at the Eddie Chasteen Drive intersection on Dec. 31 at 10:45 p.m., injured the female driver and the two children inside the vehicle. The eastbound car left the roadway on a curve, striking a large business sign before colliding with a power pole. The children received non-life threatening injuries and were able to exit the vehicle on their own. The female driver was trapped in the wreckage. She suffered multiple traumatic, non-life-threatening injuries. County firefighters used hydraulic tools to force open the driver’s door and gain access to the female driver. Walterboro Police Department investigated the crash.