Bright receives reply from President Obama | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 1:45 pm

Anna Bright of Walterboro decided to write President Barack Obama several weeks ago, expressing her feelings about the condition of the nation since the last election.

She also shared an article she wrote for The Press and Standard, “Only Love Can Drive Out Hate.”

“My purpose was to show him that my way to be proactive in this situation, and to encourage others to do the same, was to write a message and share it with the world,” Bright said.

And he responded. “Mine was one of the 10 he answered a few weeks ago,” she said. She believes the letter is authentic, even though it came email, because “one of his promises when he got in office was to make it as transparent to the American people as possible. Therefore, one of the things that he has been doing is to personally answer at least 10 letters a week.”