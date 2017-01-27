Bearbots earn ‘Against All Odds’ Award at State Robotics meet | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Bells Elementary students did not come home empty-handed from the South Carolina FIRST LEGO League East State Championship held Saturday Jan. 21 at Waccamaw High School on Pawleys Island. The Bearbots received the “Against All Odds” Award, one of two Judge’s Awards.

The state competition was a culmination of the FIRST LEGO League Animal Allies’ season which challenges teams to compete for the highest score using LEGO-built robots to solve intricate missions.

Judge’s Awards are given when a team has a story that sets them apart in a noteworthy way or demonstrates unique efforts, performance or dynamics. The “Against All Odds” Award goes to the team that “improvises and overcomes a difficult situation while still making a respectable showing, with an attitude that shows, we can overcome incredible odds if we never give up, no matter what!”

Bells Elementary Principal Lauren Behie was proud of her Bearbots’ performance in the fun competition. “The children went up Friday morning and had the opportunity to go to WonderWorks,” said Behie. “The competition was held all day Saturday and I am very proud they received the ‘Against All Odds’ trophy. Kawaii Elliott and Elaine G. Inabinett gave countless hours to this robotics team. The children were commended for their representation. It was a wonderful weekend. Go Bearbots!”