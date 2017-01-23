Barn at Circle M Ranch burns early this morning | News | The Press and Standard

A large barn at Circle M Ranch located at 2927 Cottageville Hwy (U.S. Hwy. 17-A) was destroyed in an early morning fire Jan. 23, killing one horse.

At 12:28 a.m., a passerby reported to 9-1-1 that the building was on fire and the roof had already collapsed. Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find the approximately 4,500-sq.-ft. barn fully involved.

Little of the building was still standing. Firefighters deployed multiple hoses to combat the blaze, and a water shuttle operation was initiated for water supply.

Crews contended with high winds which were a contributing factor in the rapid spread of the fire.

The Circle M Ranch boards, sells and trains horses. Most of the horses escaped injury; however, one horse perished in the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for three hours. Heavy thunderstorms were in the area most of the day and evening, bringing high winds, rain and lightning.

The fire is suspected to have been storm related, but the cause is still under investigation.