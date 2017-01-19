Attempted home invasion this morning on Hiers Corner Road | Crime | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 19, 2017 11:55 am
Last Updated: January 19, 2017 at 11:57 am
Earlier this morning, an attempted home invasion occurred on Hiers Corner Road near Red Bird Lane.
According to Lt. Shane Roberts of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a gray shirt attempted to force his way into a home. The homeowner was able to resist the man’s attempt and fled on foot.
Deputies, assisted by Walterboro Police, set up a perimeter in the area, but have not yet located the suspect.
Forest Hills Elementary School was on lockdown during the search, but has since reopened the school.
