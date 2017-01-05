Ashley River Road/Sam Rittenberg night closings | The Press and Standard

Charleston County Government announces crews will be working at the intersection of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd. starting Wednesday night, Jan. 4 for the SC7/SC61 Intersection Improvement Project.

Crews will have lanes closed nightly on Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd. for the next six months during the hours below.

Additionally, expect to see crews working during the daytime along the shoulder of the roadways.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

All work is weather permitting.

Ashley River Road Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Sunday Nights: 8 PM to 6 AM Sunday Nights: 8 PM to 6 AM

Monday thru Thursday Nights: 10 PM to 6 AM Monday thru Thursday Nights: 9 PM to 6 AM

The goal of the SC-7 (Sam Rittenberg Boulevard) / SC-61 (Ashley River Road) Intersection Improvements Project is to improve safety and provide relief from traffic congestion that is currently experienced at the intersection. The improvements will extend along SC-61 from Wallace School Road to Wappoo Road and along SC-7 from Gardner Road to Wappoo Road. The project is expected to take 12 months to construct.

Improvements include :

Construction of an additional left turn lane on the northbound SC-61 approach (coming from Wappoo Road toward Sam Rittenberg Blvd.).

Construction of an additional left turn lane on the southbound SC-61 approach (coming from Wallace School Road toward Sam Rittenberg Blvd.).

Extension of the southbound right turn lane on SC-7 (coming from Wappoo Road toward SC-61).

Widening of lanes to provide 11-foot thru lanes and 14-foot outside, shared-use lanes on SC-61 within the project limits.

Traffic signal timing improvements to the intersections within the project limits.

Decorative traffic lights and crosswalks.

Visit the official website at http://roads.charlestoncounty.org for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects. Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.