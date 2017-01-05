Ashley River Road/Sam Rittenberg night closings | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

Charleston County Government announces crews will be working at the intersection of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd. starting Wednesday night, Jan. 4 for the SC7/SC61 Intersection Improvement Project.

  • Crews will have lanes closed nightly on Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd. for the next six months during the hours below.
  • Additionally, expect to see crews working during the daytime along the shoulder of the roadways.
  • Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.
  • All work is weather permitting.

Ashley River Road                                                              Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Sunday Nights: 8 PM to 6 AM                                                  Sunday Nights: 8 PM to 6 AM

Monday thru Thursday Nights: 10 PM to 6 AM                   Monday thru Thursday Nights: 9 PM to 6 AM

The goal of the SC-7 (Sam Rittenberg Boulevard) / SC-61 (Ashley River Road) Intersection Improvements Project is to improve safety and provide relief from traffic congestion that is currently experienced at the intersection. The improvements will extend along SC-61 from Wallace School Road to Wappoo Road and along SC-7 from Gardner Road to Wappoo Road. The project is expected to take 12 months to construct.

Improvements include:

  • Construction of an additional left turn lane on the northbound SC-61 approach (coming from Wappoo Road toward Sam Rittenberg Blvd.).
  • Construction of an additional left turn lane on the southbound SC-61 approach (coming from Wallace School Road toward Sam Rittenberg Blvd.).
  • Extension of the southbound right turn lane on SC-7 (coming from Wappoo Road toward SC-61).
  • Widening of lanes to provide 11-foot thru lanes and 14-foot outside, shared-use lanes on SC-61 within the project limits.
  • Traffic signal timing improvements to the intersections within the project limits.
  • Decorative traffic lights and crosswalks.

Visit the official website at http://roads.charlestoncounty.org for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects. Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.

