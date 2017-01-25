Anything but normal | March for Babies | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 11:55 am

Birth of premature baby brings life into perspective for Walterboro couple.

By BRYCE SHUMAN

New mom

From the beginning this pregnancy was anything but normal. After just graduating high school, working part time, excited about attending local college, and getting engaged to my best friend Lance Shuman, my future looked very normal.

Things were going as planned until my acne decided it didn’t want to cooperate. I asked my mom to go with me to the dermatologist because I wanted stronger meds — I just couldn’t believe after all the treatment I had received, my acne wanted to attend college. Of course, the doctor took one look and said it was hormonal. Boy was it! I failed the one test I had not studied for: pregnancy!

Reality set in and with this came the nausea, cramping and spotting. Mom suggested that I quit work and not attend my first semester because my body just wouldn’t cooperate and I didn’t want to miscarry. It was all I could do to work part-time and plan our wedding. Eventually, the spotting stopped and the doctor said according to the ultrasound, everything look great. I tried to do everything right for the baby.

In December 2015, I made it through my wedding and things seem to look up for my wonderful husband and me.

But one weekend in January, I experienced some pain that I convinced myself was Braxton Hicks, but deep down, my instincts were telling me it was more. Monday Jan. 25, 2016, I had a bad day, feeling exhausted and crampy. Mom demanded that I see my doctor on Tuesday.

At approximately 2 a.m., I woke mom and told her I was having pain. She insisted that I go to Colleton Medical Center’s emergency room. They immediately took me up to labor and delivery and said Dr. Riddick Ackerman would be there in approximately 10 minutes.

I still had no idea that I was in labor. My doctor was in Summerville, but Dr. Ackerman rushed to my aid. When he examined me, he said that I was fully dilated and would be delivering my precious baby way too early. I wailed with fear of the unknown. Lance and I thought our precious Naomi was going to die.

Mom caught the doctor in the hall and asked, “What can we expect?” With a blank stare he said, “It’s way too early. It’s in God’s hands.”

Mom immediately called in my mother-in-law Kathy. Of course, they both called in their reinforcements (sisters, lots of sisters!) As they packed the lobby, the prayers began.

With Lance by my side, Dr. Ackerman delivered our 2-pound, 7-ounce beautiful Naomi Katherine Shuman — at 28 weeks old. Behind the scenes, the Colleton Medical staff was calling and arranging transportation. Being too foggy for the helicopter, an ambulance came from Medical University to transport her to the NICU. When she was stable for transport, the EMS team rolled our sweet baby to us for a tearful goodbye. She was stable, but full of wires and tubes. I was discharged around noon so Lance and I could be with her.

Naomi’s Aunt Dani followed the ambulance so she would not be alone in her new world of machines and strangers. The NICU was so overwhelming. Parents were permitted to stay with their babies, so the first night we stayed in the lobby. The next day a councilor signed us up for a room at the Ronald McDonald House.

The doctors explained to us how Naomi’s little lungs were underdeveloped and how the ventilator would breathe for her. She was given antibiotics, oxygen, high doses of caffeine to help stimulate her to breathe and fed my breast milk through a feeding tube with additional nutrients.

The doctors told me not to expect anything more than a roller coaster ride. Every day was exactly that. As we watched and waited for her to grow and be healthy, our daily lives consisted of watching monitors and listening for alarms when her breathing stopped, watching her gain weight or lose weight. Some days the alarms were constant, and others were few.

She had a team of doctors that kept us informed, but they were also honest: things could change at any moment. Every ounce she gained, and every breath she took, was a good day.

It was a humbling experience watching and waiting as professionals cared for these babies that should still be safe, nourished and comforted in their mother’s womb. Families bonded with each other and expressed and shared the reality and fears of this new world.

Our biggest fear was walking out of that medical facility with the responsibility of this little life. Preemies forget to breath and, in most cases, are discharged on heart monitors. Before they can go home, their parents must prepare by taking an infant CPR course to be able to feed and care for them. Mom and Dad are required to stay with their baby overnight at the hospital, without the aid of a nurse, to prove that they are capable of caring for their baby.

The doctors were amazed at how well Naomi thrived, and often reminded us that she was a miracle.

Naomi was discharged March 28, 2016 on a heart monitor. Our anxiety and stress levels were through the roof. As every young mother, I feared the worst.

As I rode in the back seat with Naomi, wondering if I was ready to take her home, all the “what ifs?” kept running through my head. Five minutes away from the hospital in downtown Charleston traffic, the alarm sounded. The reading was that her heart had stopped. As I was taught, I shook her to stimulate her and she immediately started breathing.

But I fell apart. “Could I do this?” In tears, I prayed all the way home and later, I found out that mom did too.

Stress was high at home — if the microwave beeped we all dashed to Naomi. Some alarms were false, but when they sounded, it was always a feeling of panic.

According to the readings, she only had two real events. Eventually there were no events, and then she was taken off the monitor.

Life is somewhat normal now. She is a happy, healthy miracle. As I was told in the beginning “It’s in God’s hands.” It was, and God has blessed us, and we do give Him the credit.

I encourage any mother, especially young mothers, to listen to your body — if you sense discomfort, don’t be afraid to seek medical attention.

WALK FOR BABIES KICKOFF

WHERE: Colleton Commercial Kitchen

WHEN: Noon Thursday Jan. 26

HOW MUCH: Free

For more information: Laura Tregner, 843-614-3358 or ltregner@marchofdimes.org