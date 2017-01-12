All-Lowcountry selections announced | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The All-Lowcountry selections were recently announced for fall 2016 sports and included the following local student-athletes:

Tennis – Meredith Ware (CPA) Honorable Mention; Alicia Roberson (CCHS) Honorable Mention; and Anni Crook (CCHS) Honorable Mention.

Cross-Country – Abigail Altman (CCHS) Girls First Team; Grayson Altman (CCHS) Honorable Mention.

Football – George Crosby (CCHS) First Team Offensive Lineman; Craig Grant (CCHS) Quarterback Honorable Mention; Fisher Jackson (CPA) Quarterback Honorable Mention; Nick Padgett (CPA) All-Purpose Honorable Mention and Josh Carter (CPA) Defensive Lineman Honorable Mention.