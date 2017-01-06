No frozen precipitation now forecast, but will be COLD! | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 6, 2017 11:05 am
Inland Colleton
This Afternoon
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tonight
Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Saturday
Cloudy, rain…mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Sunday
Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Monday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday
Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.