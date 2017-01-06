No frozen precipitation now forecast, but will be COLD! | News | The Press and Standard

Inland Colleton

This Afternoon

Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight

Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Saturday

Cloudy, rain…mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Sunday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Monday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Tuesday

Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.