Cougar Cheer performs at Russell Athletic Bowl | Sports | The Press and Standard

January 4, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Cheerleaders traveled to Orlando, Fla., last week to perform during halftime of the Russell Athletic Bowl. After cheering in front of 48,625 fans at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday Dec. 28, the cheerleaders watched the Miami Hurricanes break their 10-year bowl game losing streak with a 31-14 win over West Virginia.

Departing the day after Christmas, the 12 cheerleaders and their chaperones arrived mid-afternoon in Orlando and attended their first rehearsal that evening according to Cougar Cheer Coach Emilee Kerr. “After arriving, the girls settled in and had their first rehearsal in the hotel from 7-10 p.m.,” said Kerr. “Their choreography was directed by Rosero McCoy, who has worked with multiple celebrities, TV shows and organizations. He was very knowledgeable and the girls were fortunate to train under him for the week.”

Following a six-hour rehearsal on Tuesday, the cheerleaders spent the remainder of the afternoon at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure, followed by dinner at Red Lobster.

Wednesday’s “game day” began with a dress rehearsal, where they practiced their routine along with the performing band members. “After going back to the hotel to freshen up, we made our way to the Camping World Stadium, where the girls got to watch the first half of the football game,” said Kerr. “We performed during halftime and then went back to our seats to watch the rest of the game.”

The halftime show was comprised of 15 groups of cheerleaders and dancers, along with approximately eight bands who provided the field music “Shut Up and Dance” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Following the long day at the stadium, the group was able to enjoy the hotel’s swimming pool and hot tub that evening.

Before heading home Thursday, the cheerleaders enjoyed another day at Universal Studios. “It was an exciting and exhausting trip, but certainly one the girls will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Kerr. “They worked hard and were able to perform in front of over 55,000 fans.”

Cougar cheerleaders participating in the trip included: Tierra Samuels, Sarah Ward, Adriene Jenkins, Rayonna Perry, Brie Sauls, Mahogany Richards, Carson Walker, Sierra Stephens, Kasheyonna David, Katelyn Sightler, Kayla Mincey and Deja Davis.