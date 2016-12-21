Ware named All-Region | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 21, 2016 3:00 pm
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:39 am
Meredith Ware, Colleton Prep Tennis, was selected as All-Region for fall 2016. Ware was inadvertently left off of last week’s All-Region list. The Press apologizes for the error and is happy to set the record straight.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.