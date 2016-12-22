VVH resident gets his Christmas wish, thanks to deputies | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 9:46 am

Veterans Victory House resident Richard Plummer got his Christmas present a little early this year.

On Monday, deputies from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Plummer’s request, donating a complete Marine uniform for display with other uniforms in the Veterans Victory House’s lobby.

While at VVH for a law enforcement appreciation day earlier this year, deputies listened as Plummer gave a speech. “It was a very touching speech. And after the program, he came up to me and some other officers and asked if we knew anyone who had a Marine uniform,” said Deputy Jesse Pringle, who headed the uniform project with Deputy Wendell Butterfield. The Marines, Plummer told them, were the only military branch that didn’t have a uniform on display, and as a Marine who served in Korea, Plummer wanted his branch of the military represented.

Pringle, who served in the Navy for 23 years, didn’t have a uniform, of course. Butterfield, however, was a former Marine, and the two put out the word on the street in search of a uniform. After talking with one of the VVH security guards, Pringle got in touch with someone who donated a uniform. “Then we went through and put on all the medals and stripes, even down to the socks. And Mr. Plummer got his uniform for the Marines,” Pringle said.

Sheriff Andy Strickland said he was proud and happy that his officers could help. “Wendell Butterfield and Jesse Pringle put it together, right down to the shoes — all shined — and the correct rank and medals,” he said.

But the Victory House wasn’t the only stop on the deputies’ Christmas list. They were leaving the VVH to give out groceries and other items collected through the sheriff department’s HANS program, started about five years ago by Pringle. “We started with just a few families and a few bags of groceries,” Strickland said. This year they had 151 families on their Christmas delivery list.

“We’d rather give than be given to,” Strickland said, “and everybody who’s part of this office feels the same way. It’s not only to serve and protect, but it’s doing nice things for people in need. It’s awesome giving back to the community this time of year.”