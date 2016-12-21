Summerville man sent to prison | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:02 am

A Summerville man was sent to prison for three years after he pled guilty to a drug charge during Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

After hearing the guilty plea of Christopher Blake Jones, 32, of Summerville on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine-second offense, visiting Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith ordered Jones to serve three years of an eight-year prison term and then spend five years on probation.

Jones was arrested on May 22 of this year after a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, responding to a burglar alarm at an Anderson Road business, found a naked Jones pushing buttons on the business’s alarm pad.

The naked man warned deputies to be careful, as he had anthrax in his vehicle.

Instead of anthrax, deputies found a one-pot methamphetamine lab in the motor vehicle, along with his clothes.

 Larry L. Speaks Jr., 28, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of attempted assault and battery, was given a suspended 10-year prison term and placed on probation for five years.

 Brad Crosby, 39, of Cottageville, pled guilty to charges of failure to stop for a blue light and forgery, was given two suspended two-year prison terms and placed on probation for two years.

 Alphonso Miller, 26, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to stop for blue lights, was given suspended two-year prison terms and placed on probation for four years.

 Carl P. Wiggins, 22, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of hit and run and habitual traffic offender, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

 Christopher B. Green, 33, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended nine-month jail term and was placed on probation for one year.

 David T. Blocker, 47, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended two-year prison term and two years probation.

 Markel Brown, 25, of Summerville, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and placed on probation for nine months.

 Travis North, 37, of Smoaks, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.

 Michael A. Brown, 47, of Yemassee, pled guilty to a charge of shoplifting and was sentenced to time served.

 Kristen Avant, 24, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light and was sentenced to time served.

 Dontrae Lambert, 20, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.

 Jabhri Frazier, 19, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to time served.

 Joseph T. Benton, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of shoplifting and was sentenced to time served.