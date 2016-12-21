Summerville man sent to prison | Court | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 21, 2016 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:02 am
A Summerville man was sent to prison for three years after he pled guilty to a drug charge during Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.
After hearing the guilty plea of Christopher Blake Jones, 32, of Summerville on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine-second offense, visiting Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith ordered Jones to serve three years of an eight-year prison term and then spend five years on probation.
Jones was arrested on May 22 of this year after a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, responding to a burglar alarm at an Anderson Road business, found a naked Jones pushing buttons on the business’s alarm pad.
The naked man warned deputies to be careful, as he had anthrax in his vehicle.
Instead of anthrax, deputies found a one-pot methamphetamine lab in the motor vehicle, along with his clothes.
Larry L. Speaks Jr., 28, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of attempted assault and battery, was given a suspended 10-year prison term and placed on probation for five years.
Brad Crosby, 39, of Cottageville, pled guilty to charges of failure to stop for a blue light and forgery, was given two suspended two-year prison terms and placed on probation for two years.
Alphonso Miller, 26, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to stop for blue lights, was given suspended two-year prison terms and placed on probation for four years.
Carl P. Wiggins, 22, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of hit and run and habitual traffic offender, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.
Christopher B. Green, 33, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended nine-month jail term and was placed on probation for one year.
David T. Blocker, 47, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended two-year prison term and two years probation.
Markel Brown, 25, of Summerville, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and placed on probation for nine months.
Travis North, 37, of Smoaks, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.
Michael A. Brown, 47, of Yemassee, pled guilty to a charge of shoplifting and was sentenced to time served.
Kristen Avant, 24, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of failure to stop for a blue light and was sentenced to time served.
Dontrae Lambert, 20, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.
Jabhri Frazier, 19, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to time served.
Joseph T. Benton, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of shoplifting and was sentenced to time served.
