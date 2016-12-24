Sorority gives presents to seniors | News | The Press and Standard

On Saturday Dec. 18, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega Omega Chapter, collected 104 seasonal wraps to be distributed to the residents of Pruitt-Health. The needed items requested by the nursing facility included sweater caps, slipper socks and blankets. The sorority’s international program focuses on “Launching New Dimensions of Service” where family strengthening is a target area. Providing seasonal wraps is an initiative under this area. Xi Omega Omega Chapter was chartered in Walterboro in 1983. Since its chartering, the chapter has assisted in serving local needs in their members’ communities which include the city of St. George, Colleton County and Hampton County.