‘Songs of the Season’ bring Christmas spirit | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 9:30 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Chorus, directed by Stephanie Drawdy, presented its annual Christmas concert in front of a packed house on Thursday Dec. 15 at the Performing Arts Center.

“Songs of the Season” featured the Silver Notes, CCHS Singers, CCHS Cheerleaders and the Combined Chorus. Thomas Frank, pianist, opened the show with “Joy to the World”, followed by Rachel Dandridge, pianist, performing “Scotch Poem” and later, “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear.”

Accompanying the chorus for several numbers throughout the evening were the musically talented parents of chorus members.

Carlyle Griffin and Riley Downey brought down the house with two duets, including the fun “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and “Mistletoe.”

Twin sisters and newcomers to Drawdy’s chorus, Abigail and Grayson Altman, performed a wonderful rendition of “Away in A Manager.” Joshua Jones’ performance of “This Christmas” thrilled the crowd, while Griffin’s “December Prayer” left everyone wanting more.

Many soloists were featured throughout the program including Samantha Calcutt, Tyquann Brown, Matthew Crosby, McKenna Beach, Faith Allen, Laura Lucas, Susanna Seigler, Hannah Smith, Camryn Fields, Bryanna Rhoney, Ashlyn Ballew, Alyssa Salisberry, Ethan Bennett, Tshawniah Griffin, Antonio Brown, Sarina Lawton, Dalton Moore, Montana Crosby, TiAsia Powell, Nazeerah Stephens and Jasmine Davis.

Stephanie Drawdy, in her 31st year as the choral director for Colleton County High, performed her much anticipated and loved rendition of “O Holy Night” to close out the show.

Serving as mistress of ceremony for the evening was Terry Pournelle.

Additional support was given by: Jay Ohsiek, Nicole Frank, BJ Humphries, Karen Hiers, David Nay, Paul Seigler, Glen Seigler, Amy Jessen and Beth Frank.