Ruffin churches donate stuffed animals | Christmas | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:07 am

Members of Ruffin and Bethel U.M. Churches in Ruffin collected 56 stuffed animals for Christmas for students in the early intervention program of the Colleton County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. The collection was organized by Franklin Crosby of Ruffin Methodist with CCBDSN program directors Latoya Lynah and Gennell Smalls. “I want to thank the two churches for all their help,” Crosby said. “I hope they will help me again next year.”