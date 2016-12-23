Rotary donates toys to children | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 11:05 am

The Walterboro Rotary Club donated Christmas toys to 28 children at Forest Hills Elementary. On Wednesday Dec. 14, Walterboro Rotary members, in partnership with the school’s Angel Tree program, helped make sure dozens of needy children’s Christmas were a bit brighter.

This year’s Angel Tree had over 70 names, and thanks to the hard work of the people at Forest Hill and Cindy Riley these kids will get a merry Christmas. “We couldn’t help our community without the support of our great community. Thanks to Walterboro Rotary’s successful Ireland Creek Bridge Run and a matching grant from Rotary International it was possible to spread the Christmas cheer,” said Devyn Ray, Rotary public relations coordinator.