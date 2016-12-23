Rotary donates toys to children | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 23, 2016 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 11:05 am
The Walterboro Rotary Club donated Christmas toys to 28 children at Forest Hills Elementary. On Wednesday Dec. 14, Walterboro Rotary members, in partnership with the school’s Angel Tree program, helped make sure dozens of needy children’s Christmas were a bit brighter.
This year’s Angel Tree had over 70 names, and thanks to the hard work of the people at Forest Hill and Cindy Riley these kids will get a merry Christmas. “We couldn’t help our community without the support of our great community. Thanks to Walterboro Rotary’s successful Ireland Creek Bridge Run and a matching grant from Rotary International it was possible to spread the Christmas cheer,” said Devyn Ray, Rotary public relations coordinator.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.