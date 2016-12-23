Polar Express visits | News | The Press and Standard

Santa Claus seemed right at home visiting the facilities of the Colleton County Arts Council the morning of Dec. 17. There were children dressed in their pajamas, carolers singing, cups of hot chocolate and trays of holiday cookies and other treats when “The Polar Express” pulled into town.

The Colleton County Arts Council and South Carolina Artisans Center joined forces to host two Saturday morning events centered around the holiday book: one for children ages 2-5 years old followed by another program for children ages 6-10. “It was a wonderful partnership,” said Kim Bridge, executive director of the arts council. Both groups are hoping to make it an annual event.

John Hiott, transformed from an arts council employee into a train conductor, read the “The Polar Express” to the children and parents with Santa Claus popping in to greet the children and distribute Christmas bells. In the next room, the hot chocolate was warming and plates of treats awaited.

The members of the Colleton County High School Choir attended the first session to perform. Colleton Preparatory Academy’s choir provided the musical accompaniment for the second session.