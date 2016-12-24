Oswald-Cole Christmas party | Photo | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 24, 2016 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 11:01 am
MERRY CHRISTMAS. The staff of Oswald-Cole and Associates gathered for the annual Christmas party recently. From left are Cyndi Roberts, Shirley Judy, Al Hammons, Melissa Beach, Terri and John Cole, and Kelly Sweatman.
