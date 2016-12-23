In His Name serves Christmas dinner | Photos | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 11:21 am

In His Name-Colleton’s Christmas dinner was served Saturday Dec. 17 at Forest Hills Elementary School. Food and clothes were given away and dinner was prepared for 500 people. In addition to people who came to the school, meals were delivered to First Responders, the county jail, and around Walterboro to people who were unable to leave their homes.