Mt. Olive distributes Christmas food | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | December 24, 2016 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:45 am
Members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s food ministry braved the misty rain and cold temperatures Monday to give out fresh produce for the crowd that came and stood in line to get Christmas food. The event was held in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank of Charleston.
