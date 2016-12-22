Meter Bearings CEO speaks to Rotary | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 22, 2016 at 8:05 am

Vittorio Musso likes Walterboro and Colleton County. “We’ve had very good cooperation,” said Musso, president and CEO of Meter Bearings, during a presentation to members of the Walterboro Rotary Club on Tuesday Dec. 13. Musso was particularly complementary of Colleton County Economic Alliance Director Heyward Horton, Colleton County officials and Palmetto Training CEO Eddie Jackson. “Heyward was able to find us a building that is a good fit, and our company is using Palmetto Training for our workforce training. I’ve bought a home in Walterboro and we expect to be good for the next generation.”

Musso discovered Colleton County during a trip to Charleston to visit a friend’s daughter attending college there. “It seemed like a good place to begin our U.S. operations,” said Musso. Meter Bearings is a family-owned company founded in 1981 in Toledo, a city in northwest Italy. In addition to the United States and Italy, the company has factories in China and Germany. “We design, develop and manufacture specialized steel bearings for our customers,” said Musso. “Our Colleton County facility manufactures product for our U.S. customers. “

The Walterboro Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at noon at the Veteran’s Victory House.