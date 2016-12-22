Lady Cougars combine wins with community service | Sports | The Press and Standard

COMMUNITY SERVICE. The Lady Cougar Basketball team visited Oakwood Nursing home and Veterans’ Victory House last week and spent time caroling and chatting with residents.

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County girls’ varsity basketball tacked on two wins this past week over Bamberg High School and May River, but lost to the top-ranked Goose Creek Lady Gators in non-region competition. The Lady Cougars are now 8-2 overall.

Against Goose Creek on Tuesday Dec. 13, the Lady Cougars were outmatched by the top-ranked team, 68-31. “We didn’t play well at all,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “We looked lost against them. They are definitely ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 21 in the nation for a reason.”

The Lady Cougars bounced back Friday evening at home, winning easily against Bamberg, 72-41. Omari Kirkland led Colleton County on the boards, scoring 21 points. Also scoring: Jasmine Stanley 16, Scha’Mari Stephens 17, Tara Green 7, Michelle Holmes 5, Jada Frazier 4 and Ashley Savage 2.

“I think this was our best game all year,” said Smalls. “We played defense hard, moved the ball well on offense and rebounded well. I really liked that we came back after losing against Goose Creek to play incredibly hard tonight.”

The winning continued for the Lady Cougars on Saturday with a 58-33 win over May River High School at home. Stanley led for CCHS, scoring 22 points in the game. Others scoring: Kirkland 14, Stephens 11, Green 7 and Edwards 4.

“We started out slowly,” said Smalls. “But, after the halftime, we picked up the pace. Jasmine Stanley played her best game yet this season, and Keri Edwards is improving under the basket and in grabbing the important rebounds.”

The Lady Cougars will take Christmas week off before playing in the Bluffton Tournament scheduled to begin after the holiday.