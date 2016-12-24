Green Pond Baptist presents live nativity | Photos | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:57 am

Members of Green Pond Baptist Church presented a live Nativity last week, braving cold temperatures to share the story of Christ’s birth. The church has been performing the annual Christmas event for since the early 1990s. For those wanting to watch from their cars, the audio was broadcast over the radio at 99.3 FM. Bleachers and standing areas were also available to watch the performance. After the event, refreshments were served in the fellowship center.