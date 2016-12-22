Green, Chisolm earn Players of Game | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:40 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar basketball team defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt and took losses against Goose Creek and May River High School last week to put them at 4-5 in non-region play.

Against Goose Creek on the road Tuesday Dec. 13, the Cougars fell 65-52 against the Gators. Tristian Nieves led Colleton County on the board, scoring 16 points. Also scoring: Nyeem Green 12, De’iajae Ferguson 12, Javon Williams 6, Shykem Chisolm 4, Jerry Green 2.

Player of the game, as named by Coach Jacob Smith, was Jerry Green.

The Cougars earned a 68-41 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt at home Friday evening. Ferguson led the scoring effort for Colleton County with 18 points in the game, followed by Chisolm with 11 points.

Shykem Chisolm was named Player of the Game.

“We played well at times and still made a lot of simple mistakes,” said Coach Smith. “We are still working on putting together four quarters. We will try to clean things up during the Christmas break and get a few of our players healthy.”

Colleton County will play Estill High School in the Orangeburg Sweet Sixteen Tournament starting December 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Edisto High School. “Our goal is to use this tournament to get ready for region play,” said Smith.