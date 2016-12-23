First Steps gives toys to 499 children | News | The Press and Standard

Nearly 500 children got Christmas presents this year, thanks to the Fill the Stocking project headed by Colleton County First Steps.

Board members and staff distributed presents to 499 children from 236 families on Dec. 12 at Bethel Presbyterian Church. Last year the project served 104 families with 235 children in First Steps’ first year after inheriting the program from the now-closed United Way.

“We could not have done this without the support of the community,” said director Cindy Dickerson. “And we greatly appreciate Bethel Presbyterian Church for letting us use the church as a distribution location.”

The staff and board members involved in this year’s event included board members Juliette Green, LaToya Lynah, Susan Dodd, Janice Young, Debbie Skoland and Tangela Green; and staff members Cindy L. Dickerson, Edith Bright-Washington, Susan Martin, Jocelyn Grant.