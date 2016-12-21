Crosby in 80th Shrine Bowl | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

George Crosby participated in the 80th Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Saturday Dec. 17 at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus. Crosby played at center for the South Carolina Sandlappers’ team, which fell 17-10 to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

A senior at Colleton County High School, Crosby was the first player from Colleton County to be chosen for the prestigious honor since Nic Adams in 2006. Crosby’s selection was based in part on his performance in the S.C. Shrine Bowl Combine held last spring at Wando High School.

Selection to the Shrine Bowl meant Crosby spent the week in Spartanburg, along with his teammates from across the state, preparing for the game and learning more about effort behind the Shrine Bowl.

“Participating in the Shrine Bowl was the highlight of my senior year and will be something I treasure for the rest of my life,” said Crosby following Saturday’s game. “Football is the greatest sport, but participating in the Shrine Bowl allowed me to meet new people, make new friends and, most importantly, help raise awareness about the Shriner’s Hospital, which is the cause supported by the Shrine Bowl.

“Going to the hospital and meeting these children who are less fortunate and have serious medical concerns will forever impact my life,” said Crosby. “Although they have so much to deal with, they keep high spirits — which makes you further appreciate what the Shriners are doing. That is what makes being selected to the Shrine Bowl such an honor. The game itself was an added bonus.”

Crosby currently has offers to continue his football career in college from Charleston Southern University, Jacksonville University, Presbyterian College, North Greenville College and Limestone.