Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:00 am

Residents threatened by robbers

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were dispatched to a home on Dean Street after the residents were accosted by robbers.

The residents told police that on Dec. 16 about 9 p.m., three black males kicked in the front door of the home, aimed a shotgun at the two residents and demanded money.

The assailants left the home empty-handed. Officers searching the neighborhood found a discarded sawed-off shotgun behind a dumpster.

Armed robber thwarted

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence on Maple Ridge Road Dec. 18 at 10:52 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery attempt.

The resident said he heard a noise outside his home and went outside to investigate.

Once outside, the victim said that he was confronted by a masked man pointing a handgun at him.

As the gunman came closer, the resident said he struck the gunman in the arm with an axe handle, causing the gun to go off.

The resident fled back inside the house. The gunman beat on the door and then fled.

Wanted man faces more charges

Walterboro police officers went to a home on Meadow Street Saturday about 8 a.m., planning to arrest the resident on a Cottageville Police Department warrant.

After the police confirmed the man’s identity, he told the officers that he was having stomach pains and needed medical attention. As officers were waiting for Colleton County Fire-Rescue to arrive and transport the man to Colleton Medical Center, the man reportedly asked an officer to put his dog in the residence and turn off a space heater in his bedroom.

As the officer made his way to the bedroom, he reportedly spotted several items that appeared to be illegal narcotics and informed a city narcotics investigator of the discovery.

The narcotics investigator received permission to search the residence and reportedly found methamphetamine, a plastic bong and a grinder with what appeared to be marijuana residue.

After his visit to the medical center, the man, Nicholas B. Heavner, 44, of Walterboro, was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Residence hit by gunfire

The residents of a home on Walling Road in Islandton called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 18 at 10:08 p.m. to report the home being damaged by gunfire.

One of the residents said he was watching television when he heard gunshots. He had the other residents get on the floor and made his way to the front of the house, where he saw a set of taillights heading away as he looked out the window.

Deputies arriving at the home found evidence that the house had been hit by bullets, but the occupants were unharmed.

A search of the roadway discovered five .45 caliber shell casings and two .380 caliber shell casings.

Tools taken from Jefferies Highway

A man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of Dec. 17 to report that he had just disrupted a burglary in the 5500 block of Jefferies Highway.

The man said when he arrived at the property, he spotted a gray Jeep parked near a shed and a man loading tools into the vehicle. When the suspect spotted the man, he jumped in the Jeep and fled, taking with him tools valued at $2,000.

Business vandalized

Employees of Colleton Tile and Concrete at 635 Dorsey St. contacted the sheriff’s office Monday after they discovered that the business had been vandalized overnight.

Someone had broken 13 windows at the business, then placed a water hose through a broken window in the office area and turned it on.

Islandton home burglarized

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Islandton the morning of Dec. 16 after the resident discovered a break-in.

The woman did not realize her home had been entered until she found the door of a safe open. Then she found that a variety of weapons had been removed from a closet.

Gone from the home were a handgun, two rifles and two shotguns worth approximately $1,550, jewelry worth $10,800, cash, credit cards and checkbooks.

Items taken from Smoaks

The owner of a property on Drain Road in Smoaks called the sheriff’s office after determining that someone had taken a variety of items.

The man reported that the property had been entered some time between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16.

Gone were a $5,000 2003 Cadillac Escalade, a $600 trailer, a $500 generator, lumber worth $200 and a $20 rake.

Truck taken from business

The sheriff’s office is investigating the theft of a pickup truck from Sherrill’s Automotive at 2450 Robertson Blvd.

At the start of business on Dec. 19 an employee noticed that a white 1994 Chevrolet S10 truck which had been for sale had been removed from the front of the business. The truck was valued at $3,000.